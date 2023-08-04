Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/04 15:05
Sunflowers are pictured behind rain drops on a car window at a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michae...
Romanian Roma soprano Isabela Stanescu walks by honor guard soldiers to perform the Romani anthem Gelem, Gelem during a commemoration of the Roma Holo...
The Motherland Monument is seen after workers removed a Soviet emblem from the shield of the monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Pho...
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kisses the hand of Pope Francis after a welcome ceremony outside the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon,...
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against forei...
Winner of the Tour de France women's cycling race Netherland's Demi Vollering reacts after the eighth stage in Pau, southwestern France, Sunday, July ...
A boy stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank exhibited outside St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Ph...
The moon rises in the sky behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple at the ancient Acropolis hill, in Athens, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/P...
Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama, left, competes against China's Jie Xu during the men's Team Foil final at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, Italy, ...
Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July ...
Former politician George Becali sprinkles holy water, while leading during a small religious procession meant to perform a "cleansing", according to p...
The supermoon rises behind a statue of an angel fixed atop the Alexander Column at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023....

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

War continued in Ukraine during a week in which a Soviet emblem was removed from the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

In Moscow, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against a skyscraper in Moscow.

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup.

In the world of sports, Netherland’s Demi Vollering won the women's Tour de France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

___

