AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

War continued in Ukraine during a week in which a Soviet emblem was removed from the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

In Moscow, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against a skyscraper in Moscow.

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup.

In the world of sports, Netherland’s Demi Vollering won the women's Tour de France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com