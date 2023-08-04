Hard Seltzer Market Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2030

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive report titled “Global Hard Seltzer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2023-2031,” providing a detailed overview of the market. The report covers growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. Market analysts and researchers have conducted extensive analysis using methodologies like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have delivered accurate market data and valuable recommendations to help players gain insights into the present and future market scenario. The report includes an in-depth study of potential segments, including product type, application, and end-user, and their contributions to the overall market size.

Global Hard Seltzer Market to Witness a CAGR of over 22% until 2028

The global hard seltzer market is growing at a high CAGR on account of the rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing number of launches of new flavors and easy availability of hard seltzer

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global hard seltzer market was worth USD 9 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.40%, reaching revenues of around USD 37.1 billion by the end of 2028. The market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and their willingness to decrease their alcohol consumption, due to which the hard seltzer is emerging as an effective option. Furthermore, increasing launches of new flavors and easy availability of hard seltzer in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets are also emerging as major driving factors for the growth of the market.

Rising Launches of New Products is Driving Global Hard Seltzer Market

With rising demand for hard seltzer among consumers, the market players are also launching new products with different flavors to attract consumers. For instance, Vizzy recently announced the launch of its first canned mimosa, the Mimosa Hard Seltzer with 5% ABV. They are also significantly investing in research and development activities to test new products. Modelo Especial, for instance, recently announced the launch of new test products. Such launches are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the global hard seltzer market.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – By Alcohol by Volume Content

Based on alcohol by volume content, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into 1.0% to 4.9%, 5.0% to 6.9%, and others. The 5.0% to 6.9% segment holds the largest share in the global hard seltzer market. The demand for low-content alcohol is gaining huge popularity among consumers. Due to this, several alcohol brands are launching hard seltzer in this ABV range to tap into the growing market opportunities. The availability of a wide range of products is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global hard seltzer market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The global hard seltzer brands are increasingly launching products in this region to expand their consumer base and establish themselves as leading brands in new brands. Furthermore, rising disposable income and changing consumption patterns with the influence of the west are also influencing the growth of the hard seltzer market in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hard Seltzer Market

The global hard seltzer market registered a negative impact post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown imposed by several countries to mitigate the virus spread directly influenced the peoples mobility. Furthermore, several stores were out of stock for hard seltzer due to hindrance in the distribution channels and panic buying of several products from convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. The demand for hard seltzer also registered a sharp decline from the on-trade channels since the bars, hotels and other channels were closed due to lockdown restrictions.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global hard seltzer market are Briggs Hard Seltzer, Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Truly Hard Seltzer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Nauti Hard Seltzer, Willie’s Superbrew, Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White and Berry, High Noon Hard Seltzer, JuneShine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry, Mkku Passionfruit, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, Amass Hard Seltzer, and other prominent players.

The global hard seltzer market is highly fragmented with the presence of several alcohol companies. The companies constantly launch new products with new flavors and significantly focus on improving their distribution channel to boost their sales. They also focus on attractive packaging to garner consumers attention. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

