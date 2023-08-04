Fractional Flow Reserve Market Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential for 2030 and Beyond

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market is valued approximately USD 736.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Fractional Flow reserve (FFR) is a procedure based on guidewire which can approximately measure the blood pressure and flow via specific part of the coronary artery. This is considered as an appropriate approach to determine when the angiogram clearly determines either a normal or severely blocked vessel. The Fractional Flow Reserve market is expanding because of factors such as increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and growing Geriatric Population.

According to British Heart Foundation, more than one fourth of the deaths in UK are due to CVD, accounting around 3.9 million deaths each year. The total cost of premature death, lost productivity, hospital, and prescriptions relating to CVD are estimated to be USD 48 billion. Moreover, in coronary heart diseases are the leading cause for deaths in U.K. and nearly one in six men and one in ten women die from coronary heart disease. Hence, the adoption of fractional flow reserve would impact the outcomes and treatment plans in patients with coronary artery disease and acute coronary syndrome.

According to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Another important component driving space increasing R&D investment for the development of cost-effective novel equipment. According to Statista, in 2020, the market of cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices used in hospitals and clinics worldwide was valued at approximately USD 60 million, while the market of those used in cardiac catheterization laboratories was worth USD 48 million. By 2027, the market in hospitals and clinics was forecast to be worth over 136 million U.S. dollars. However, reluctance of interventional cardiologists to adopt FFR stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the owing to the well-established healthcare sector, ongoing research activities, increasing prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases. According to the Statista, Total revenue of North America region in Medical segment is projected to reach USD 206.80 million in 2022 and expected to show an annual growth rate of 6.77% in between 2023 to 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 278.00 million by 2026. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and an initiative taken by the government for the development of health care systems in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Acist Medical Systems

Opsens

Heartflow, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Pie Medical Imaging

Cathworks

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Jan 2023, Abbott Laboratories announced FDA approval for its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, Navitor, for the treatment of severe aortic stenosis. Its unique features include a fabric cuff-the NaviSeal-to prevent paravalvular leak and a self-expanding leaflet system that allows easy access to the coronary vessels.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Invasive Monitoring

Non-Invasive Monitoring

By Application

Single-Vessel Diseases

Multi-Vessel Diseases

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

