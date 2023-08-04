Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Comprehensive Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential up to 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1971

Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is valued approximately USD 9.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Electronic drug delivery systems are portable devices that offer convenient options to patients, such as easy drug administration, dose accuracy, short administration time, and improved patient adherence. The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market is expanding because of factors such as rising diabetes prevalence and growing geriatric population. It’s an oligopolistic market dominated by Novo Nordisk A/S, and AstraZeneca PLC.

Diabetes is one of the world’s fastest-growing chronic diseases. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes will afflict 537 million adults globally in 2021, with one in ten experiencing other diabetes. Furthermore, geriatric, and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases. According to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Another important component driving space is the rising technological advancements in development of smart drug delivery systems.

As per Statista, the market size of drug delivery devices across India was forecasted to value around USD 510 million by 2023. In addition, in 2019, the total global cell and gene drug delivery devices market was dominated by North America and Europe, which were responsible for than 83 % of the market all together. It was forecast that this domination will continue until 2030. However, availability of alternative drug delivery modes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the Increased demand for advanced drug delivery systems such as metered-dose inhalers and sensor-embedded devices. According to the Statista, as of 2021, the United States’ share of the total global biotech value stood at nearly 59 %, while China had around 11%. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an rise in diabetic patients and the high demand for advanced healthcare services in the market space.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1971

Major market players included in this report are:

Biogen Inc

United Therapeutics Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Bayer AG

Insulet Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Companion Medical

F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, Biogen partnered with Alcyone Therapeutics to improve the delivery of its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, handing over USD 10 million upfront for a global license to an implantable device. It is delivered via intrathecal injection, also known as lumbar puncture. The route of delivery gets the antisense oligonucleotide into the cerebrospinal fluid and thereby provides direct access to motor neurons in the central nervous system. But intrathecal injections can be uncomfortable for patients and require travel to hospitals or outpatient clinics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1971

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wearable Infusion Pumps

Autoinjectors

Injection Pens

Inhalers

By Indication:

Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Cardiovascular Disease

Asthma & COPD

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1971

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/