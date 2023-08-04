Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Incredible Growth Expectations and Forecasts for the Next 10 Years

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1972

Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is valued at approximately USD 10.23 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dental implants are referred to as surgical components that interface with the skull or the bone of the jaw to support dental prosthetics that includes a bridge, denture, and crowns to act as an orthodontic anchor. The factors that drive the growth of the market are the increase in demand for cosmetics dentistry, rising dental tourism and an improvement in disposable income in developing countries.

The increasing incidence of dental diseases such as dental caries and periodontal diseases is primarily attributed to the market growth. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report (2022( stated that approximately 3.5 billion people globally, three out of every four of whom live in middle-income countries, are estimated to have oral disorders. Furthermore, 2 billion individuals are estimated to have permanent tooth decay, compared to 514 million children who experience primary tooth decay worldwide. . Thereby, the rising cases of dental ailments among the population are fostering the demand for dental implants and prosthetics. Whereas, the high cost of dental implants and the several risk are associated with tooth loss with dental bridges are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the low penetration rate of dental implants and growth in investment in CAD/CAM technologies are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the highest share of the worldwide dental implant and prosthetics market due to the rising demand for high-end implants and the manufacturers’ expanding investment in R&D activities to produce cutting-edge and creative products. . Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the global dental implants and prosthetics market in the forecasted period of 2022-2029. Factors such as rise in dental tourism and an increase in disposable wealth in emerging nations are bolstering the development of the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein, Inc.

AVINENT Implant System

OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd.

Bicon, LLC

Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

DIO Corporation

Thommen Medical AG

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1972

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Dental Implants:

Titanium implants

Zirconium implants

By Dental prosthesis:

Dental bridges

Dental crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Veneers

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1972

By Type of Facility:

Hospitals and clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other facilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1972

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/