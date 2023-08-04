Smoke Evacuation System Market Extensive Growth Prospects at an Unstoppable Rate

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global "Smoke Evacuation System Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market is valued approximately USD 158.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A smoke evacuation system is a device that is specifically designed or developed to arrest smoke produced during open surgical processes. Surgical smoke is risky, after-effect produced from electrosurgical lasers, pencils and several other surgical instruments. Surgical smoke consists of bacteria or viruses, chemicals, etc. which bear harmful effects for the surgical staff who are exposed to various toxic representatives. So, it is important to eliminate harmful substance which are produced during surgical procedures, and it can be eliminated by using smoke evacuation system. Rising cancer population, increased product availability in smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols & guidelines are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

The rise in preference for minimal invasive surgeries is anticipated to support the market growth during forecast period. The laser used in these surgeries emits smoke plumes throughout the treatment, which could be dangerous for both patients and the doctors. In order to remove smoke or surgical plumes from operating rooms, hospitals and clinics are increasingly employing smoke evacuation devices. This is anticipated to drive the market’s expansion on a global scale. For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, the minimally invasive surgery market globally was valued USD 20.5 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 44.04 billion by 2030. Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 235 million major surgeries were performed annually over the world in 2019. However, the high cost of Smoke Evacuation System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smoke Evacuation System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising number of inpatient surgeries, expansion in the target disease population and increasing geriatric population in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as existence of great number of patient population, rising popularity of cosmetic surgery and increasing initiatives made by the government to make access of elective surgery to the population that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smoke Evacuation System market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CONMED Corporation

Deroyal

Erbe EleKTromedizin GmbH

Ecolab

KLS Martin

Medtronic, PLC

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Smoke Evacuating Systems

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

By Application:

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

