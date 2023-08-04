Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis, Unstoppable Growth Opportunities and Trends for the Next Decade

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Live Cell Imaging Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Live cell imaging can be defined as the study of living cells via analysis systems or high content screening and imaging systems such as cell analyzers, microscopes and many more. These technologies are utilized in number of investigations that offer critical insights into the essential nature of tissue and cellular function. The live cell imaging system has become more popular in the healthcare industry. Rising incidence of cancer, surging adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, and increasing investments made in research funding are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), approx. 19.3 million new cases of cancer are reported in UN regions in 2020. In the year 2040, it is anticipated that there would be about 28.4 million cases. Thus, the prevalence of cancer is on surging trend across the globe thereby, the need for live cell imaging is expected to increase around the world. Additionally, increasing application of high content screening (HCS( in personalized medicine and growing development of new drugs are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the high cost of high-content screening systems and the shortage of skilled professionals’ stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Live Cell Imaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the availability of government funding for life science research, growing advancements in live cell imaging techniques and the rising incidence of cancer in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in cancer prevalence, widespread outsourcing activities for research and development and growth in the demand for cancer detection techniques that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Live Cell Imaging market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Cytosmart Technologies

Biotek Instruments

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products & Services:

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

By Application:

Cell Biology

Stem Cells

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

