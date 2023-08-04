Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Extensive Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

A magnetic resonance imaging systems often abbreviated as MRI, is a technique of medical imaging used in radiology to form the pitchers of anatomy and the physical processes of the body. These pitchers are further used to diagnose and detect the presence of abnormalities in the body. This system uses MRI scanners to generate images of the organs in the body. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system is medical application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). This system is ideal as an effective diagnostic tool for tumors, central nervous system disorders, spine lesions, and stroke affected area in brain and blood vessels. Increasing geriatric population, high incidences of tumors and central nervous system disorders, increasing government support for MRI and increasing focus on the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

MRIs can be used to diagnose a wide range of diseases, including brain and spinal cord malformations, traumas, various cancers, specific types of cardiological diseases, cysts, and tumours. The majority of the medical issues listed above indicate to a significant global incidence. It is anticipated that the rising prevalence of these diseases will have an impact on the market’s growth throughout the forecast period. According to Statista, approx. 19.2 million new cases of cancer are reported worldwide in 2020. In the year 2040, it is anticipated that there would be about 30.2 million incident cases. For instance, breast cancer, one of the most prevalent types of cancer in the world, can be properly seen with MRI technology. It can effectively image stroke-affected areas due to this technology. Additionally, technological advancements in the strength of MRI are anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost of MRI systems and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures and uncertain outcomes of healthcare reforms are few factors anticipated stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the favorable reimbursement policies, advanced healthcare facilities & high healthcare spending and growing geriatric population in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for high-field MRI systems, increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of cancer are few factors that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hitachi

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Philips

Aspect Imaging

Bruker

Aurora Imaging Technology

Esaote S.P.A

Fonar

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Field Strength:

Low-to-mid-Field

High Field

Very-high Field

By Architecture:

Closed MRI Systems

Standards Bore MRI

Wide-Bore MRI

Open MRI Systems

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

