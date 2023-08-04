Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Comprehensive Analysis of Extensive Growth Prospects up to 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market is valued at approximately USD 1.27 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Laboratory proficiency testing can be defined as an external quality and accuracy assessment process that tests unknown specimens from an outside source to ensure accurate lab testing results. The laboratory proficiency testing also offers objective assessment of the lab technicians, specimen handling along with equipment functionality. Furthermore, independent proficiency tests are used as an important tool for laboratories to show evidence of their performance and to ensure that their analytical results can be trusted. The safety regulations framed by the authorities in order to avoid defects in the manufactured products and increasing focus on water testing are key factors driving the market growth.

The safety regulations and initiatives framed by government authorities for water testing is contributing towards the growth of the Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market. For instance – in March 2021, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Government of India released mandate for setting up of government-accredited laboratories across states, districts, and blocks in the next year for testing of drinking water. All of these labs would be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and will enable the public to get their samples of water tested.

Additionally, in November 2020, the World Health Organization and the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) worked in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH) and local governments to offer training and worked towards the establishment and accreditation of testing laboratories. Also, growing advancements in the testing industry and rising growth opportunities in emerging countries due to growing industrialization would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high initial capital investments for accurate and sensitive testing hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The regional analysis of global Laboratory Proficiency Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated as the dominant region worldwide over the forecast period owing to the increasing traction of proficiency testing and stringent government regulations towards the laboratory operations along with the presence of major laboratory proficiency testing solutions providers in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is estimated as the fastest growing region over the projected period due to factors such as significant growth in outsourcing services and growing industrialization in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advanced Analytical Solutions, LLC

AOAC

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bipea Absolute Standards Inc.

College of American Pathologists

LGC Limited

Merck

NSI Lab Solutions

Randox Laboratories

Waters Corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Polymerase chain reaction

Cell culture

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Other technologies

By Industry:

Clinical diagnostics

Food and animal feed

Microbiology

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

