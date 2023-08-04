Diagnostic Imaging Market Unstoppable Growth Insights and Forecasts for the Next Decade

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Diagnostic Imaging Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Diagnostic Imaging is a technique which is used to conduct an extensive range of non-invasive imaging tests for monitoring and diagnosing injuries or diseases by the way of generating images that represent internal organs and structures in the patient’s body. Healthcare practitioners are widely using this imaging technology to examine patients and make a diagnosis of their exact medical conditions. Rising demand for early disease diagnosis and expanding scope of clinical applications, increasing investments and funding by public-private organizations, constantly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases such as cancer and gastrointestinal issues are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – In 2020, it was estimated that there were 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population. Thus, rising prevalence of cancer is resulting in surging the demand for diagnostic imaging around the world. Also, technological advancements in the diagnostic imaging industry along with increasing adoption of teleradiology are the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, shortage of helium availability and technological limitations associated with standalone systems are few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Diagnostic Imaging market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Diagnostic Imaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share. The rising number of diagnostic centers, growing awareness about preventive care, rising prevalence of cancer & cardiac diseases and technological advancements in imaging technology in the region, create demand for Diagnostic Imaging. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2029. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, expanding healthcare infrastructure, escalating investments in diagnostic imaging and enhancing reimbursement scenario would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Diagnostic Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.,

Hitachi, Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

MRI Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

CT Scanners

Others

By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

By End-User:

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

