Dental Consumables Market Extensive Growth Expectations and Trends for 2030 and Beyond

The most recent research study on the global “Dental Consumables Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Dental Consumables Market is valued at approximately USD 32.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dental consumables comprised of products such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and others. They are being used for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, problems associated with gingival tissues, dental impairments, dental caries, and periodontal diseases among others. The factor leading to the increased market share of dental consumables is the rising prevalence of various dental diseases across the globe. Further, the shifting trend of consumers towards cosmetic dentistry along with the low cost of dental treatment in emerging economies tends to drive the market share of dental consumables.

Growing prevalence of dental diseases is contributing towards the growth of the Global Dental Consumables Market. For instance – as per World Health Organization (WHO) – as of 2022, around 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer due to dental diseases, also 3 out of 4 people affected belong to middle-income countries. Furthermore, an estimated 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Also, rising geriatric population has led to increasing incidences of tooth decay and dental cavities, and shifting trend towards dental tourism across various emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil, and rising demand for minimally invasive dental procedures globally would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, reimbursement and high cost of dental services impede the market growth throughout the projected period of 2022-2029.

The regional analysis of global Dental Consumables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominant region over the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure along with rising disposable income in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific Is estimated as the fastest growing region over the projected period owing to growth of healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing incidences of dental diseases in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M Company

Colgate-Palmolive company

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

GC Corporation

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Patterson companies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Material offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Implants

Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Infection control

Dental care essentials

others

By End-Use:

Hospital & Clinics

Laboratory

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

