Airway Management Devices Market Analysis of Unstoppable Growth Potential for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

The most recent research study on the global “Airway Management Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Airway Management Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Airway management device is a type of device that can be used in the medication or treatment of respiratory diseases that cause airway obstruction in prematurely born infants and babies. It is mainly used to avoid and relieve airway obstruction and make sure of proper exchange of gas between patient’s lungs and atmosphere. These devices have a wide variety of applications such as emergency, operating rooms, out-of-hospital care, and pre-hospital settings. Further, airway associated complications are very common in any surgical interventions of obstetric, neck, trauma, cervical spine, cardiovascular, bariatric, orthopedics and several other surgeries. Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and growing investment & funding by the government bodies for enhancing emergency care infrastructure and high incidence of premature births are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2019, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is considered the third leading cause of death worldwide, witnessing 3.23 million deaths in 2019. Moreover, nearly 90% of COPD deaths in those under 70 years of age occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Furthermore, as per ERS International Congress estimates – In 2020, around 36,580,965 Europeans were affected by COPD, and as per estimates by 2050, around 49,453,852 people would be affected by COPD in the region. Also, rapid innovations and presence of favorable reimbursement policies along with rising mergers & acquisitions between key manufacturers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period. However, lack of awareness regarding medical conditions and procedures and harmful effects of certain devices on neonates are few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global airway management devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Airway Management Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid technological advancements along with the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in this region, which create demand for Airway Management Devices. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2029. Factors such as an increase in production of these devices in India and China coupled with high R&D investment by the global manufacturers would create lucrative growth opportunities for the airway management devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic Plc

Smith’s Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

Teleflex

AMBU

Karl Storz

Flexicare

Intersurgical

Sunmed

Vyaire Medical

Salter Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others

By Application:

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

By End-User:

Operating Rooms

Emergency Care Departments

Intensive Care Units,

Others

By Patient Age:

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients/Neonates

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

