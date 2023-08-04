Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, Flying High with Growth Potential for Years to Come

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is valued at approximately USD 2.44 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Gynecology Surgical Instruments can be defined as surgical instruments that are designed and used specifically for the treatment of gynecological diseases. Gynecology instruments comprised a wide range of surgical instruments, including scissors, forceps, and trocars, as well as a speculum for various types of gynecological surgeries such as cervical biopsy, endometrial ablation, hysterectomy, and pelvic ultrasound, among others. The increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases as well as the growing inclination for robotic surgeries are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the incidences and mortality rate associated with gynecological diseases has significantly increased, hence creating strong demand for Global Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market. For instance – as per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) – in 2019, globally around 8640 female lost their lives due to Gynaecological diseases. Moreover, as per Cancer Research UK – as of 2019, Cervical cancer is estimated as one of the most common causes of cancer death in females in the UK and accounted for 1% of all cancer deaths in females in the UK. Additionally, 850 cervical cancer deaths occurred every year in the country. Also, rising government investment towards the betterment of healthcare facilities and services as well as growing awareness towards gynecological diseases would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period. However, the high cost of Gynecology Surgical Instruments hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players coupled with growing incidences of Chronic gynecological conditions in females in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising advancements of healthcare facilities as well as growing awareness towards different gynecological disorders affecting women in the region would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Ethicon Inc

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Tetra Surgical Industries

KLS Martin Group

Richard Wolf GmbH

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Forceps

Scissors

Needle Holders

Dilators

Trocars

Vaginal Speculum

By Application

Laparoscopy

Hysteroscopy

Dilation & Curettage

Colposcopy

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

