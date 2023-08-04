Women’s Health Technology Market Forecast, Set to Soar with High Growth Projections up to 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Health Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Women’s Health Technology Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Women’s health technology refers to the use of medical devices, software, and digital tools that are specifically designed to address women’s unique health needs. It encompasses a wide range of technologies that can help women manage their health, including tools for reproductive health, menstrual cycle tracking, breast health, menopause, pregnancy, and more. These technologies are designed to provide women with personalized and effective healthcare solutions that cater to their specific needs and empower them to take control of their health and well-being. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as increased awareness and demand for personalized healthcare, greater emphasis on preventative healthcare by providing tools for early detection and prevention of health issues which prevent the onset of chronic diseases.

In addition, with increasing female presence in healthcare as providers, researchers, and innovators, there is a growing emphasis on addressing women’s specific health needs. This has led to increased investment and development of women’s health technology. According to World Health Organization (WHO(, Women make approximately 67% of the worldwide health and social care workforce. It is estimated that women provide significant health services to around 5 billion people worldwide. Women’s contributions to health-care systems are estimated to be worth more than USD 3 trillion every year. Furthermore, the increasing investments towards the research & development of women’s health, as well as the development of new diagnostic and treatment technologies are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, regulatory processes could be time-consuming and expensive which can limit the investment for new products, that is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Health Technology Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the substantial investments made by the major businesses in the invention of creative solutions and technologies for women’s health. Also, the prevalence of disorders including post-menopausal syndromes, breast cancer, pelvic or ureteral cancer, and others are rising. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the increase in birth rates, more knowledge of women’s health technology, and other health concerns are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Chiaro Technology Ltd

NaturalCycles Nordic AB

Ava Science Inc.

UE LifeSciences Inc.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Celmatix Inc.

Assurex Health Inc.

Rho Capital Partners

Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Embr Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology type:

Surgical

Diagnostic

Contraceptive

Labor & Delivery

Critical Care

By Indication:

Cancer

Infertility

Menstruation

Pregnancy

Post-menopausal Syndrome

Pelvic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

By End Users:

Hospitals

Obstetrics & Gynaecology Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratory

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

