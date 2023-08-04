UK Gluten-Free Products Market Size Growth Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive report titled “Global UK Gluten-Free Products Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2023-2031,” providing a detailed overview of the market. The report covers growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. Market analysts and researchers have conducted extensive analysis using methodologies like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have delivered accurate market data and valuable recommendations to help players gain insights into the present and future market scenario. The report includes an in-depth study of potential segments, including product type, application, and end-user, and their contributions to the overall market size.

UK Gluten-Free Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2022-2028

Growth of the UK Gluten-Free Products Market is predominantly attributed to the increasing number of people with celiac disease. In addition, rising demand from millennials, marketing efforts, and improving distribution channels are driving the growth of the market. The impact of these factors is expected to be even greater due to increased investment by small and medium-sized food manufacturers in the coming years.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean revealed that the UK Gluten-Free Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The growth of the UK Gluten-Free Products Market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and the increasing shift of the population to a healthier diet. Moreover, the growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) drives the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness of food intolerances and increasing the use of microencapsulation technology to improve the shelf life of gluten-free products present great opportunities for this market.

Increasing Prevalence of Celiac diseases along with other food allergies to drive the Market Growth

According to a report by NHS UK, in 2021, at least 1 in 100 people have celiac disease in the UK However, some experts believe this may be an underestimate. This is because mild cases may go undiagnosed or be misdiagnosed with other digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Those huge numbers of the patient will boost the market growth of UK Gluten-Free Products. Apart from the increase in celiac disease cases, individuals suffering from other medical conditions such as wheat allergies, inflammatory conditions, and non-celiac gluten sensitivities all cumulatively help gluten-free products market growth in the forecast period.

Supermarkets accounted for the largest Market Share In 2021 By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel UK Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented into Online, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others. The supermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The main cause is the convenient access to a wide variety of gluten-free products under one roof, which allows customers to easily select products from a wide range of options. Gluten-free products are increasingly presented in seasonal displays, which leads to the promotion of new items and the expansion of the category. In addition, most companies generate high financial profits from large supermarkets. Therefore, most manufacturers are looking to sell gluten-free products in this segment. The Online segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years. With the increasing digitization and usage of smartphones, most people prefer online shopping over traditional purchasing methods. The online store offers multiple rewards and cashbacks for the purchase of gluten-free products, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this segment.

Impact of COVID-19 on the UK Gluten-Free Products Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on global economies and industries. The socio-economic situation caused by the pandemic has also changed consumer diets. Restrictions on public movement and government lockdowns are forcing people to stay at home. This factor has increased the trend of snacking among consumers. However, their growing health consciousness has increased the demand for gluten-free snacks. Foods labeled as “free from” saw increased sales as meals were replaced with snacks. In addition, gluten-free snack trends are gaining popularity, especially among millennials who seek convenient, safe, and nutritious products, actively contributing to the promotion of the gluten-free market.

Competitive Landscape

The UK Gluten-Free Products Market is a highly fragmented market due to many local and international suppliers. Key Players operating in UK Gluten-Free Products Market are Amys Kitchen Inc, Co-Operative Group Ltd, Fria Brod A B, Genius Food Ltd, McCormick Foods Ltd, Nairns Oatcakes Ltd, Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co and Other Prominent Players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

