Women’s Health Rehabilitation Market Survey, Insights into the Market Set to Fly High in the Next Decade

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Health Rehabilitation Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1985

Global Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market is valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s health rehabilitation is a program that focuses on specific health difficulties that a woman is likely to face during her life, such as pregnancy issues, post-partum, pelvic floor dysfunction or discomfort, sexual dysfunction, breast cancer rehabilitation, and so on. Women’s health rehabilitation products are specialized devices or tools that are designed to aid in the rehabilitation of women’s health conditions. These products are specifically tailored to address the unique needs of women’s bodies and to help improve their overall health and well-being. The market demand is primarily driven by the female population which has a higher prevalence of chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, breast cancer, and arthritis.

In addition, Incontinence care products such as pads, adult diapers, vaginal electrodes, and stimulators are expected to be in high demand over the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of urine incontinence around the world. According to the National Library of Medicine, by 2022, Over 423 billion adults (20 years and older( worldwide are thought to suffer from urine incontinence. In which 24% to 45% of women report having some kind of urine incontinence. Incontinence in the urinary system is reported by 7% to 37% of women between the ages of 20 and 39% of women older than 60, reports having daily urine incontinence. Pregnancy, having diabetes, and having a higher body mass index all raised the chance of urine incontinence. As per the data of the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, 685,000 persons passed away from breast cancer in 2020, and 2.3 billion women received the diagnosis. At the end of 2020, when 7.8 billion women who received a diagnosis within the previous five years will still be alive, breast cancer will be the most prevalent cancer in the world. Furthermore, Bone health evaluation Over the projection period, demand is expected to increase for bone support devices, X-ray machines, rollators and walkers or sticks, braces, belts, traction kits, wheelchairs, and tens machines, as well as customer-oriented efforts by companies are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of rehabilitation products is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for post-treatment care and rehabilitation items. Whereas, Europe is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the increase in government healthcare spending and the increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and urine incontinence among women are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Access Health International

General Electric Company

Win Health Medical Ltd.

Meyer PT

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

AliMed Inc.

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

CARIB REHAB LTD

Midtown Chiropractic Pllc

Zynex, Inc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1985

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021 , Zynex, Inc., a pioneer in medical technology, announced the acquisition of Kestrel Labs, Inc., a laser-based, non-invasive patient monitoring technology firm. The company specialises in the development and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring. The NiCOTM CO-Oximeter, a multi-parameter pulse oximeter, and HemeOxTM, a total haemoglobin oximeter that provides continuous arterial blood monitoring, are two examples of laser-based products made by Kestrel Labs. NiCO and HemeOx have yet to be submitted to the FDA for approval to market.

, Zynex, Inc., a pioneer in medical technology, announced the acquisition of Kestrel Labs, Inc., a laser-based, non-invasive patient monitoring technology firm. The company specialises in the development and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring. The NiCOTM CO-Oximeter, a multi-parameter pulse oximeter, and HemeOxTM, a total haemoglobin oximeter that provides continuous arterial blood monitoring, are two examples of laser-based products made by Kestrel Labs. NiCO and HemeOx have yet to be submitted to the FDA for approval to market. In December 2021 , AliMed, Inc., a Massachusetts-based manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, unveiled AliBlueTM Gel Positioners, its newest range of gel-based surgical patient positioners. The new range is intended to provide the same premium pressure relief as other comparable items on the market, but at a more affordable price point to aid healthcare facilities in lowering their overall expenditure on surgical procedure supplies.

, AliMed, Inc., a Massachusetts-based manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, unveiled AliBlueTM Gel Positioners, its newest range of gel-based surgical patient positioners. The new range is intended to provide the same premium pressure relief as other comparable items on the market, but at a more affordable price point to aid healthcare facilities in lowering their overall expenditure on surgical procedure supplies. In February 2021, DeRoyal enters into a partnership with Tyndall and RCSI SWaT researchers to revolutionise compression wound therapy.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Orthopedic Care

Urinary Incontinence

Breast Cancer Care

Pregnancy

Postpartum Care

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1985

By Therapy:

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Massage Therapy

Chiropractic Therapy

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1985

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/