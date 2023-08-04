Connected Agriculture Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2023 -2031

Our research study on the global Connected Agriculture market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Connected Agriculture market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global connected agriculture market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global connected agriculture market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The use of modern technical solutions and services for the improvement, efficient management, and control of pre-production, in-production, and post-production farming activities is referred to as connected agriculture. Connected agriculture encompasses various factors such as data detection, data communications, and data storage.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Connected agriculture technology provides farmers with the necessary skills and insights about various techniques for increasing farm productivity, seed and fertilizer use, etc. Moreover, it allows farmers to have real-time information about weather and other topics. Thus, such benefits of connected agriculture will primarily drive the growth of the market during the study period.

The rising global population is leading the demand for food products. Thus, it will surge the demand to increase food production, which will bring lucrative opportunities for the global connected agriculture market during the study period. Apart from that, connected farming solutions enable the farm to use resources like water and seed efficiently and increase agricultural returns. It also reduces the work burden on the farmers, which is likely to boost the growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period.

The high capital investment required for connected agriculture may restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements will open doors of opportunities for the global connected agriculture market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the global connected agriculture market, majorly due to the rising adoption of the technology among smallholder farmers. Moreover, the farms in the region are well-equipped with agricultural equipment, which will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising investments in connected agriculture and cloud-based solutions will also benefit this regional connected agriculture market during the study period.

Leading Players

• SAP SE

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• AT&T (US)

• Deere & Company (US)

• Accenture (Ireland)

• Cisco (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Iteris (US)

• Trimble (US)

• SMAG (France)

• SatSure (UK)

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global connected agriculture market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

• Network Management

• Agriculture Asset Management

• Supervisory Control

• Service

By Application

• Smart Logistics

• Smart Irrigation

• Farming Planning and Management

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Connected Agriculture Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Connected Agriculture market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Connected Agriculture Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Connected Agriculture market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

