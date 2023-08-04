Female Contraceptive Market Comprehensive Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in 2030 and Beyond

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Female Contraceptive Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Female Contraceptive Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The female contraceptive market includes a wide range of products designed to prevent pregnancy in women. Some of the most common types of female contraceptives include hormonal contraceptives (such as birth control pills, patches, and injections), barrier methods (such as condoms and diaphragms), intrauterine devices (IUDs), and sterilization procedures (such as tubal ligation or hysterectomy). The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the growing prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), the rising number of unwanted pregnancies and rising public awareness towards contraceptive products.

In addition, the increasing prevalence and emergence of various infectious diseases caused by unprotected sexual activities and unwanted pregnancies are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to the United Nations Population Fund, unplanned pregnancies account for over 50% of all pregnancies globally with 121 million occurring each year, more than 60% of unintended pregnancies result in abortion, with an estimated 45% of all abortions being unsafe, resulting in 5%-13% of all maternal fatalities. Similarly, according to World Health Organization estimates, around 374 million new infections with one of four sexually transmitted diseases – chlamydia (129 million), gonorrhea (82 million), syphilis (7.1 million), and trichomoniasis (156 million) were detected in 2020. The potential of these diseases and emerging unplanned pregnancies are propelling the need for contraceptives, thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for female contraceptives in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives and schemes towards using contraceptive methods and the rising number of women with unmet contraceptive products are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, adverse consequences of contraceptive medicines and devices are restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Contraceptive Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure high adoption rate of contraceptive medications and devices. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing number of government efforts, increase in the number of undesired pregnancies and adoption rates are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics

Organon

Afaxys Pharma, LLC.

Amgen Inc.

ANSELL LTD.

COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

Cupid Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Contraceptive Drugs:

Oral Contraceptives

Topical Contraceptives

Contraceptive Injections

Spermicides

By Devices:

Female Condoms

Diaphragms and Caps

Vaginal Rings

Contraceptive Sponges

Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants

Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Copper Devices (IUCDs)

Other Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

