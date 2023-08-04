Breast Imaging Equipment Market High Growth Potential and Opportunities for the Next Decade

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Breast Imaging Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Breast imaging is a method for obtaining a high-resolution visual of the breast and disorders associated with the breast. The most typical malignancy found in women is breast cancer. Breast imaging techniques are crucial for making an early diagnosis, monitoring the disease’s progression, and selecting the best course of treatment. With the use of this imaging tool, doctors can keep track of a patient’s response to treatment and its effectiveness. The current screening method relies on nuclear imaging, mammography, ultrasound, MRI, and thermography. The rising incidences of breast cancer coupled with the growing number of geriatric individuals are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising incidences of breast cancer are contributing towards the growth of the Global Breast Imaging Equipment Market. For instance – As per Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)- in 2020, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and 685,000 lost their lives due to breast cancer. Furthermore, as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – in 2020, in North America the total number of breast cancer cases was estimated at 281000, and this number is projected to grow to 316000 in 2030.

Moreover, another factor driving the market growth is the rising number of geriatric individuals, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH) – breast cancer risk increases with age and about a third of female breast cancers are diagnosed in patients aged older than 70. For instance – according to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Also, the growing development of healthcare infrastructure as well as the rising adoption of early screening techniques would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period. However, the high manufacturing cost associated with Imaging Equipment hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Breast Imaging Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players as well as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and the growing expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare

Gamma Medica

Siemens AG

Dilon Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Seno Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

