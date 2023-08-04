Breast Biopsy Market, In-Depth Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in Years to Come

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Breast Biopsy Market is valued at approximately USD 691.74 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Breast biopsies can also be used to test for other disorders that are found during a physical examination, however, they are most frequently used to identify breast cancer. Several methods can be used to segment the Breast Biopsy market. One of the least intrusive treatments available, fine needle aspiration biopsy, leaves no scars and is frequently used for breast biopsies. To remove tissue, a needle is inserted into the dermal tissue of the breast. The alternative technique uses ultrasonic radiation to direct the biopsy. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the growing Geriatric Population are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising incidences of breast cancer are contributing towards the growth of the Global Breast Biopsy Market. For instance- as per Global Cancer Observatory estimates – in 2020, the total number of breast cancer cases worldwide was estimated at 2.26 million, and this number is projected to reach 2.67 million, and a further 3.03 million in 2040. Furthermore, the increasing number of geriatric individuals is another factor driving the market space. For instance – according to the World Bank Group, the world’s old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 million in 2050. Also, the availability of advantageous reimbursement policies as well as the growing emergence of the liquid biopsy procedures. However, the high Cost of Breast Biopsy procedures coupled with the lack of availability of screening services in developing economies hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Breast Biopsy Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure as well as increasing incidences of breast cancer in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure in the region would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OncoCyte Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Scion Medical Technologies LLC

Planmed Oy

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Carestream Health

Cardinal Health,

PerkinElmer Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

By Image Guided Technology

MRI Guided Breast Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT Guided Biopsy

By End User

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

