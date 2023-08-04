Self-Adhesive Labels Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Self-Adhesive Labels market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Self-Adhesive Labels market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global self-adhesive labels market size was US$ 44.1 billion in 2021. The global self-adhesive labels market is forecast to grow to US$ 80.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rapidly growing e-commerce business and rising demand for packed food & beverages will primarily drive the growth of the self-adhesive labels market. In addition to that, growing pharmaceutical industries will also contribute to the growth of the self-adhesive labels market during the study period.

The global self-adhesive labels market is expected to witness huge growth potential due to its stickiness resistance towards UV, solvent, and shear. Furthermore, these labels are easy to use and save time for the users. As a result, it will drive the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.

Growing demand for technological advancements will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the self-adhesive labels market during the study period. Moreover, these labels are used to provide overall information to the doctors and pharmaceutical companies about the product. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global self-adhesive labels market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the self-adhesive labels market, owing to the growing manufacturing base and rapidly rising e-commerce sector of the region. Furthermore, growing spending in the healthcare and food and beverage sector will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global self-adhesive labels market.

The Asia-Pacific self-adhesive labels market is forecast to record substantial growth, owing to the availability of raw materials. Furthermore, the growing range of manufacturing operations in China and India will surge the demand for paper, plastic films, adhesives, etc. Therefore, it will be opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific self-adhesive labels market.

Leading Players

• 3M

• All4labels Group

• Avery Dennison

• BSP Labels

• CCL Industries

• Consolidated Label

• Coveris Holdings

• CS Labels

• Dura-ID

• Fuji Seal Internationa

• H.B. Fuller

• Hally Labels

• Huhtamaki

• Inland Label

• Lintec Corp

• Mondi Group

• Multi-Color Corp

• Right Label Solutions Limited

• Sato Holdings

• Secura Labels

• Skanem

• Terragene

• Torraspapel Adestor

• TOWER

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global self-adhesive labels market segmentation focuses on Type, Nature, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Release Linear

• Linerless

By Nature

• Permanent

• Removable

• Repositionable

By Technology

• Flexography

• Digital Printing

• Lithography

• Screen Printing

• Gravure

• Letterpress

• Offset

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Consumer Durables

• Pharmaceuticals

• Home & Personal Care

• Retail Labels

• E-Commerce

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Self-Adhesive Labels Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Self-Adhesive Labels market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Self-Adhesive Labels Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Self-Adhesive Labels market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

