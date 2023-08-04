Smart Irrigation Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2031

Our research study on the global Smart Irrigation market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Smart Irrigation market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global smart irrigation market size was US$ 1.17 billion in 2021. The global smart irrigation market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global smart irrigation market is majorly driven by the rising awareness of the advanced features in irrigation systems. In addition, growing government initiatives to save water and boost farming activities are expected to benefit the global smart irrigation market during the forecast period.

The rising trend of smart cities will also contribute to the growth of the smart irrigation market. Furthermore, growing urbanization and depletion of forest areas will also force the demand for smart irrigation facilities during the study period.

The existing flaws in conventional irrigation methods, such as over-watering, will surge the demand for smart irrigation during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for smart irrigation, owing to the presence of a strong agriculture industry in the region. Furthermore, the early adoption of smart technology will also contribute to the growth of the smart irrigation market in the region.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific smart irrigation market is growing steadily due to the growing proliferation of IoT-based irrigation practices in India and China. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones is expected to fuel the demand for remote practices. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart irrigation market during the study period. In addition, conventional irrigation methods use a large amount of water. For instance, agriculture consumes 90% of the water in India, which is resulting in rapid groundwater depletion. Thus, it will drive the demand for smart irrigation systems.

Leading Players

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Hunter Industries

• Galcon

• Rachio

• Weathermatic

• The Toro Company

• Soil Scout

• Caipos

• Netafim

• Hydropoint

• Manna Irrigation

• Stevens Water Monitoring

• Delta-T Devices

• Calsense

• Skydrop

• Aquaspy

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global smart irrigation market segmentation focuses on Component, System, Application, and Region.

By Component

• Controllers

• ET-Based (Evapotranspiration)

• Soil Sensor-Based

• Sensors

o Soil Moisture Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o Rain/Freeze Sensors

o Fertigation Sensors

o Others

• Water Flow Meters

• Others

By System Type

• Weather-based

• Sensor-based

By Application

• Agricultural

o Greenhouses

o Open-fields

• Non-Agricultural

o Residential

o Turf & Landscape

o Golf Courses

o Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Smart Irrigation Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Smart Irrigation market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Smart Irrigation Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Smart Irrigation market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

