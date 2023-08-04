Precision Viticulture Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Precision Viticulture market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Precision Viticulture market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global precision viticulture market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global precision viticulture market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Precision viticulture primarily focuses on increasing the production of the wine-growing region by allowing better monitoring and control. Precision wine-growing involves the use of cutting-edge equipment and systems such as drones, application controls, guides, and driverless tractors, which are highly required to improve grape productivity and yield quality. Thus, such advancements are expected to have a high scope of growth in the coming years.

Technology penetration, such as VRT and guidance, benefit the farmers in several ways. Field monitoring allows farmers to take appropriate measures to reduce waste or crop failure. Because grape quality is important to winemakers, they tend to use advanced technology to thoroughly monitor grapes grown. Thus, such factors will boost the growth of the market.

The rising demand for wine and different flavors will benefit the precision viticulture market during the study period. In addition to that, rapidly growing exhaustion of natural resources and environmental deterioration are major challenges associated with cultivation. Further, growing environmental concerns will emphasize more on the adoption of sustainable viticulture practices, which will escalate the growth of the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

Precision viticulture requires technical knowledge. Lack of knowledge among workforce may limit the growth of the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global precision viticulture market, followed by Asia-Pacific. Countries such as Spain, France, and Italy are expected to emerge as major contributors to regional development. They have a long history of developing working wineries and vast vineyards, and are pioneers in the production of wine grapes.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

Leading Players

• John Deere

• Trimble

• Topcon

• Deveron UAS

• TeeJet Technologies

• Groupe ICV

• TracMap

• QuantisLabs

• Terranis

• Ateknea Solutions

• AHA Viticulture

• AG Leader Technology

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global precision viticulture market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Product, and Region.

Based on Technology

• Guidance systems

o Global positioning system (GPS)

o Geographic information system (GIS)

• Remote sensing

o Handheld

o Satellite sensing

• Variable-rate technology

Based on Application

• Yield monitoring

o On-farm

o Off-farm

• Field mapping

o Boundary mapping

o Drainage mapping

• Crop scouting

• Weather tracking & forecasting

• Irrigation management

• Inventory management

• Farm labor management

• Financial management

• Others (demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis)

Based on Product/Service

• Hardware

o Automation & control systems

o Sensing & monitoring devices

• Software

o Local/Web-based

o Cloud-based

• Services

o System integration and consulting

o Managed services

 Farm operation services

 Data services

 Analytics services

o Connectivity services

o Assisted professional services

 Supply chain professional services

 Climate information services

 Others (financial management and inventory management services)

o Maintenance & support

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974



By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Precision Viticulture Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Precision Viticulture market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Precision Viticulture Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Precision Viticulture market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/