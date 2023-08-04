Beyond the Grain: The Global Appeal of Basmati Rice | According To Market.us

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Basmati Rice Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Basmati Rice market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Basmati Rice Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The worldwide market for Basmati Rice Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% over the next ten years, and will reach US$ 33,557.2 Mn in 2028, from US$ 11,666.1 Mn in 2018, according to a new Market.us (Prudour Research) study.

Key Takeaways:

The basmati rice market is experiencing steady growth due to its distinct aroma, long grains, and increasing popularity among consumers worldwide. The market is driven by the rising demand for premium and specialty rice, the growing preference for healthy and aromatic rice varieties, and the expanding global trade of basmati rice. However, challenges such as fluctuations in production and supply, and competition from other rice varieties exist. Opportunities lie in product diversification, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and market expansion in emerging economies. Top trends propelling sales include the rise of organic and non-GMO basmati rice, the growing popularity of ready-to-cook rice products, and the use of basmati rice in fusion cuisine.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

KRBL Limited



Amira Nature Foods



LT Foods



Best Foods



Kohinoor Rice



Aeroplane Rice



Tilda Basmati Rice



Matco Foods



Hanuman Rice Mills



Adani Wilmar



Galaxy Rice Mill



HAS Rice Pakistan

Basmati Rice Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Type

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Others

Application

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In Future? and How big is the Basmati Rice Industry?

Basmati Rice Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Basmati Rice market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Drivers:

Unique Aroma and Flavor: The distinct aroma and flavor of basmati rice drive its popularity among consumers seeking premium and aromatic rice varieties. Growing Demand for Specialty Rice: The increasing preference for specialty and high-quality rice varieties fuels the demand for basmati rice. Health and Nutrition Consciousness: Basmati rice is perceived as a healthier option due to its lower glycemic index and higher nutritional value compared to other rice types. Global Trade Expansion: The rise in international trade of basmati rice expands market reach and accessibility. Culinary Versatility: The versatility of basmati rice in various cuisines and culinary applications drives its adoption in diverse food preparations.

Restraints:

Fluctuations in Production and Supply: Variations in weather conditions and production cycles may lead to fluctuations in basmati rice supply. Competition from Other Rice Varieties: The availability of alternative rice varieties in the market poses a challenge for the basmati rice market.

Opportunities:

Product Diversification: Opportunities exist for the development of value-added and specialty basmati rice products to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Sustainable Farming Practices: Adoption of sustainable farming practices can enhance the quality and appeal of basmati rice.

Challenges:

Market Competition: The competitive nature of the rice market requires continuous innovation and differentiation to stand out. Quality Control and Certification: Ensuring consistent quality and adherence to certification standards for genuine basmati rice can be challenging.

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales:

Organic and Non-GMO Basmati Rice: The rising demand for organic and non-GMO food products extends to basmati rice, influencing consumer choices. Ready-to-Cook Rice Products: The convenience of ready-to-cook basmati rice products appeals to time-conscious consumers. Fusion Cuisine: The use of basmati rice in fusion dishes and global cuisines broadens its culinary appeal. Health-Driven Marketing: Health-centric marketing campaigns highlighting the nutritional benefits of basmati rice attract health-conscious consumers. Market Expansion in Emerging Economies: The exploration of new markets and consumer segments in emerging economies presents growth opportunities.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

