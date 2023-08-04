In-Demand Tubers: Riding the Success of the Fresh Potatoes Market

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Fresh Potatoes Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Fresh Potatoes market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Fresh Potatoes Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The global fresh potatoes market is projected to be US$ 163,212.5 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 199,453.9 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

Key Takeaways:

The fresh potatoes market is witnessing steady growth due to their wide culinary applications, nutritional value, and versatility in various cuisines. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and healthy food options, as well as the growing popularity of potato-based snacks and processed products. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations exist. Opportunities lie in product innovation, expanding export markets, and the rising trend of sustainable farming practices. Top trends propelling sales include the demand for organic and locally sourced potatoes, the popularity of ready-to-eat potato products, and the incorporation of potatoes in plant-based diets.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Conagra Brands Inc.



McCain Foods Limited



J.R. Simplot Company



Lamb Weston



Bonduelle SCA



B&G Foods Inc.



Ardo NV



Dole Food



Yantai Tianlong Food Co



Others

Fresh Potatoes Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Based on Product Type

White Potato

Yellow Potato

Blue/Purple Potato

Russet Potato

Red Potato

Other Product Types (Fingerling and Petite)

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In the Future? and How big is the Fresh Potatoes Industry?

Fresh Potatoes Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Fresh Potatoes market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Drivers:

Culinary Versatility: The culinary versatility of fresh potatoes in various dishes and cuisines drives their widespread consumer appeal. Convenience and Nutritional Value: Fresh potatoes are convenient to cook and offer a nutritious carbohydrate source, attracting health-conscious consumers. Growing Demand for Processed Potato Products: The popularity of processed potato products, such as chips and fries, contributes to the demand for fresh potatoes. Increasing Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits: The recognition of potatoes as a source of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber supports market growth. Staple Food Status: Potatoes hold staple food status in many regions, driving consistent demand.

Restraints:

Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the potato supply chain, including weather events and transportation issues, impact market stability. Price Fluctuations: Price fluctuations due to supply-demand dynamics and changing production conditions affect market profitability.

Opportunities:

Product Innovation: Opportunities exist for the development of value-added potato products, such as new snack flavors and convenient meal solutions. Expanding Export Markets: Exploring new export markets presents growth opportunities for potato producers.

Challenges:

Market Competition: The competitive nature of the potato market requires continuous innovation and differentiation to stand out. Sustainable Farming Practices: Adopting sustainable farming practices to address environmental concerns presents challenges for potato growers.

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales:

Organic and Locally Sourced Potatoes: The demand for organic and locally sourced produce aligns with consumers’ preference for healthier and sustainable options. Ready-to-Eat Potato Products: The convenience of ready-to-eat potato products, such as pre-cut fries and microwavable potato dishes, appeals to time-conscious consumers. Potatoes in Plant-Based Diets: The incorporation of potatoes in plant-based diets as a nutritious and filling alternative drives market growth. Premium and Specialty Potato Varieties: The popularity of premium and specialty potato varieties with unique flavors and colors attracts adventurous consumers. Sustainable Farming Initiatives: The adoption of sustainable farming practices, such as water-efficient irrigation and responsible use of inputs, resonates with environmentally conscious consumers.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

