Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/08/04 13:05
Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of "La Pachamama," or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...
A pigeon flies in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Guatemala City, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Luciano Sanchez of Argentina's Argentinos Juniors, left, grimaces after snapping his knee during a play with Marcelo of Brazil's Fluminense during a C...
An Aymara spiritual guide pours alcohol onto a bonfire during a ceremony in honor of "Pachamama," or Mother Earth, on La Cumbre, a mountain considered...
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot under the watch of India's keeper Ishan Kishan during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadiu...
A mourner cries during the wake of Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, in Caldono, Colombia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Campo Bomba was killed...
A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias ...
Argentina's Argentinos Juniors fan cheers under a giant team banner, prior to a Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg soccer match against Brazil's ...
A woman dances during the Black Women's March against racism, violence and oppression, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 30,...
Garbage litters the shore of Los Delfines beach, in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Residents are asking authorities...

Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of "La Pachamama," or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...

A pigeon flies in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Guatemala City, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Luciano Sanchez of Argentina's Argentinos Juniors, left, grimaces after snapping his knee during a play with Marcelo of Brazil's Fluminense during a C...

An Aymara spiritual guide pours alcohol onto a bonfire during a ceremony in honor of "Pachamama," or Mother Earth, on La Cumbre, a mountain considered...

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot under the watch of India's keeper Ishan Kishan during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadiu...

A mourner cries during the wake of Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, in Caldono, Colombia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Campo Bomba was killed...

A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias ...

Argentina's Argentinos Juniors fan cheers under a giant team banner, prior to a Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg soccer match against Brazil's ...

A woman dances during the Black Women's March against racism, violence and oppression, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 30,...

Garbage litters the shore of Los Delfines beach, in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Residents are asking authorities...

July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Indigenous leaders from Argentina's Jujuy province burned incense for the celebrations of Mother Earth Day, while Luciano Sanchez of that country’s Argentinos Juniors team snapped his knee during a soccer match. In Colombia, mourners cried at the wake for Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, who was shot to death by unidentified gunmen. Participants danced at the Black Women’s March in Brazil against racism, violence and oppression.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com