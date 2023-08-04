Taiwan to Boracay now just 2 hour flight away

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Boracay is now just over two hours from Taoyuan following the introduction of direct budget airline flights to Cataclan airport.

Boracay is a small island in the central Philippines known for its resorts and beaches. Along the west coast, White Beach is backed by palm trees, bars, and restaurants, while on the east coast, strong winds make Bulabog Beach a hub for water sports, especially speedboat paragliding.

Boracay offers the opportunity of an economical, family-friendly holiday with the excitement of international travel. Accommodation ranges from hostels, budget hotels, rental apartments, villas, and luxury hotels.

Boracay also seems to have resumed as a favored destination of Korean tourists, especially those with an interest in diving and snorkeling amidst the coral reefs and shipwrecks which are home to diverse marine life.

Boracay used to be at least a five-and-a-half-hour journey from Taipei, but the start of direct flights by budget airline Royal Air Philippines has taken the sting out of the journey and reduced travel time significantly to about two hours and now provides a great option for short stays.

The renewed beauty and attraction of Boracay comes after a complete six-month shut down of the island in 2019. This decision came about when the former president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, visited the island and became concerned that the famous white sand beaches and crystal clear waters had been transformed into an undesirable tourist location due to sustained environmental damage, with the majority of business properties having no discharge permit and presumably releasing waste water directly into the sea.

Other problems were generated through tourism, one of which being illegal fishing, which decimated up to 90% of the island’s coral reefs. Tropical storms have also caused severe flooding and erosion, as natural wetlands and marshes that had previously helped with storms were no longer effective as they had been drained and built upon.

Despite concerns from long-time lovers of the island, Boracay is back with a vengeance, and even with some regulatory changes, the Boracay experience is even more enjoyable with clean beaches and enticing waters.

Travelers must now book into an accredited hotel that has had its sewerage system signed off by the government and show their government-approved hotel booking on arrival on the island. All of this can be achieved by completing the Philippine One-Stop Electronic Travel Declaration – with the resulting QR code.

Complete it before checking in at Taoyuan because it makes the entry process easier. Also, check if a visa is needed to travel to the Philippines. The travel declaration and visa are two separate processes.

The new regulations do not allow parties on the beach, and smoking, drinking alcohol, umbrellas, deckchairs, and beach beds have also been banned. By all measures, these new regulations have opened up the beaches, especially White Beach.

Every afternoon there is a veritable promenade of families and visitors as they watch the setting sun against a backdrop of the tourist-laden armada of pawars, a single shallow hull, made of wood and bamboo and adorned by a large sail. If there is one image of Boracay, other than the beaches, it has to be the pawars.

Petrol-based trikes have now been replaced by a fleet of e-trikes carrying tourists and locals alike up and down the island. A bit of haggling about the cost of a journey might be required, but that is all part of the experience and it will not be expensive by Taiwanese standards.

Old, favored eateries and bars still exist and there is now even more variety of establishments selling great food, local and international, and libations of all descriptions. All-day breakfasts with great juice selections have made a surge in popularity.

The level of service is professional, polite, and service-oriented. Boracay has a real sense of welcome on the island.

One word of caution, when using budget airlines, make sure you have clear written evidence that you have paid for check-in luggage. The airlines do seem to change their policies with little notice.

Go, enjoy Boracay. The “welcome mat” is ready and waiting.