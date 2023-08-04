Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP-Week in Pictures: July 28 - Aug. 3, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/08/04 11:07
The supermoon rises behind a minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal ...
The moon rises in the sky behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple at the ancient Acropolis hill, in Athens, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/P...
A view of the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. ...
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kisses the hand of Pope Francis after a welcome ceremony outside the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon,...
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mut...
A sunflower labyrinth shows a horse in Westerhausen, Germany, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Family members and relatives mourn as they gather around the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district...
Artists prepare idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha and other deities a month before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, Thu...
Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023...
Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight championship boxing match, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Veg...
Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Au...
A rainstorm moves over the Atlantic Ocean after passing through Camden, Maine, at sunset, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of "La Pachamama," or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...
People light flares in Poland's capital as the country marks the 79th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed revolt against the occ...
Norway players celebrate after Philippines' Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between ...
A women weeps during the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Shiite Muslims around the world commemorated Ashoura, a reme...
Shiites participate in the Ashoura procession on the 9th day of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam's second holi...
Sotheby's handlers stand with a A Wurlitzer Model 850 'Peacock' design jukebox by Paul Fuller, American, circa 1941, part of Freddie Mercury's persona...
Romanian Roma soprano Isabela Stanescu walks by honor guard soldiers to perform the Romani anthem Gelem, Gelem during a commemoration of the Roma Holo...

The supermoon rises behind a minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal ...

The moon rises in the sky behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple at the ancient Acropolis hill, in Athens, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/P...

A view of the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. ...

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kisses the hand of Pope Francis after a welcome ceremony outside the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon,...

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mut...

A sunflower labyrinth shows a horse in Westerhausen, Germany, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Family members and relatives mourn as they gather around the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district...

Artists prepare idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha and other deities a month before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, Thu...

Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023...

Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight championship boxing match, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Veg...

Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Au...

A rainstorm moves over the Atlantic Ocean after passing through Camden, Maine, at sunset, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of "La Pachamama," or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...

People light flares in Poland's capital as the country marks the 79th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed revolt against the occ...

Norway players celebrate after Philippines' Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between ...

A women weeps during the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Shiite Muslims around the world commemorated Ashoura, a reme...

Shiites participate in the Ashoura procession on the 9th day of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam's second holi...

Sotheby's handlers stand with a A Wurlitzer Model 850 'Peacock' design jukebox by Paul Fuller, American, circa 1941, part of Freddie Mercury's persona...

Romanian Roma soprano Isabela Stanescu walks by honor guard soldiers to perform the Romani anthem Gelem, Gelem during a commemoration of the Roma Holo...

JULY 28 - AUG. 3, 2023

From the brilliance of the supermoon in global skies, to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kissing the hand of Pope Francis in Lisbon, to a reported drone attack in Moscow, to former U.S. President Donald Trump walking to speak with reporters in Arlington, Virginia, after pleading not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: :https://twitter.com/AP_Images