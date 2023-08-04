AP-Week in Pictures: July 28 - Aug. 3, 2023

Family members and relatives mourn as they gather around the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district... Family members and relatives mourn as they gather around the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)