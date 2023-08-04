Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 3) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 4).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-16 combat jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 33 military aircraft and 28 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.