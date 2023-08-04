Brice Turang, Sal Frelick hit 3-run homers in the Brewers' 14-1 victory over the Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookies Brice Turang and Sal Frelick hit three-run homers in consecutive innings and the Milwaukee Brewers continued Mitch Keller’s second-half skid in a 14-1 blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

The Brewers had their largest run total and most-lopsided victory of the season. They had 16 hits to match their season high.

Frelick's homer in the sixth highlighted a night in which he also hit a two-run double and drew a pair of walks. The five RBIs surpassed his total of four in his previous 11 major league games.

Turang went 3 for 5 and scored two runs in his first game since switching his uniform number from 0 to 2. His 414-foot drive into the second deck of the right-field stands in the fifth inning extended the Brewers’ lead to 8-1.

Turang’s number change followed the Brewers’ Tuesday afternoon trade of infielder Luis Urías to the Boston Red Sox. Although Urías was in the minor leagues at the time of the trade, he had worn No. 2 while playing 330 games for the Brewers from 2020-23.

Frelick and Turang had plenty of help.

Christian Yelich went 3 of 4 with two RBIs. William Contreras was 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Joey Wiemer went 2 of 3 with a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI.

The Brewers did much of their damage against Keller, the Pirates’ lone All-Star selection this year. Keller (9-8) gave up eight runs over five innings and allowed the Turang homer on a first-pitch cutter.

At the All-Star break, Keller owned a 9-4 record and 3.31 ERA. He has gone 0-4 with a 9.97 ERA in four starts since.

Frelick’s homer came off José Hernández.

Pittsburgh actually scored first before getting blown out.

Alfonso Rivas, making his Pirates debut two nights after they acquired him from San Diego, opened the game with a walk and eventually scored from third when Jack Suwinski hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Brewers pulled ahead in the bottom of the first on Frelick’s two-run double to left center. The Brewers added three runs each in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-3) struck out five and allowed four hits, two walks and one run in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Brewers activated 3B/OF Brian Anderson from the injured list and optioned RHP Trevor Megill and IF Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) has been on the injured list since April 11 but could be on the verge of returning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Woodruff is on track to start Sunday's game against the Pirates.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh RHP Quinn Priester (2-1, 9.19) ERA was set to start Friday against RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.76).

