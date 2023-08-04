Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Typhoon Khanun eases off Japan's Okinawa, but islands brace for return

  110
By REUTERS
2023/08/04 09:40
Aftermath of a typhoon in Nakagami. (Thomson Reuters photo)

Aftermath of a typhoon in Nakagami. (Thomson Reuters photo)

Typhoon Khanun barely moved on Friday in the East China Sea, with predictions that it will approach Japan's Okinawa islands again, raising fears of sustained damage in areas already battered by heavy rain and strong winds over the past two days.

The storm has lost strength but is still packing winds of 126 kph (78 mph) and gusts of up to 180 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that the typhoon was almost stationary.

Hovering about 270 km (168 miles) north-northwest of Okinawa's Miyako Island as of 7 a.m. (2200 GMT), Khanun is forecast to make a sudden, sharp turn to the east on Friday evening and start heading up north toward Japan's main islands next Tuesday.

About 53,000 households in Okinawa, or about 8% of homes covered, remained stuck without electricity for a third day, down from 25% on Thursday, local utility Okinawa Electric Power said.

Television footage on Thursday showed tourists stranded in Okinawa flocked to Naha Airport, which resumed operation that day after shutting down for two days, forming long queues to buy airplane tickets to leave the islands.

In northern Taiwan, land warnings were lifted on Friday and businesses and schools that were shut on Thursday due to the typhoon reopened. In the capital Taipei, more than 200 trees and street signs were downed, but no major damage was reported.

Authorities, however, were on high alert for more heavy rain to be dumped in the wake of the typhoon over the weekend in central and southern Taiwan, where close to a half meter of rainfall has been recorded.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Sonali Paul)
Khanun
typhoon
Okinawa

RELATED ARTICLES

Search underway for man swept out to sea by large waves in east Taiwan
Search underway for man swept out to sea by large waves in east Taiwan
2023/08/03 20:35
North Taiwan returns to work Friday after Typhoon Khanun
North Taiwan returns to work Friday after Typhoon Khanun
2023/08/03 20:29
Taiwan president sends message of support to Beijing flood victims
Taiwan president sends message of support to Beijing flood victims
2023/08/03 20:22
4 workers dead after truck plunges in north Taiwan
4 workers dead after truck plunges in north Taiwan
2023/08/03 17:52
Taiwan’s outlying Matsu inundated by Chinese styrofoam debris during typhoons
Taiwan’s outlying Matsu inundated by Chinese styrofoam debris during typhoons
2023/08/03 16:25