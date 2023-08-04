West Indies beat India by 4 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — Captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 runs to lead the West Indies to a four-run win Thursday over India in the first of five T20 matches.

The home side scored 149 for six in its 20 overs and India replied with 145 for nine at Brian Lara Stadium.

The West Indies repelled a three-man spin attack on a slow Tarouba pitch after Powell won the toss and decided to bat first.

The game was in the balance when Hardik Pandya was bowled in the chase with India needing 37 off 29 balls. India then needed 10 off the final over with three wickets in hand but couldn’t score the required runs.

“We talked of starting this series on a positive note,” Powell said. “They didn’t have a set batter and I was confident in the final over.”

The teams will play the next two T20s in Providence, Guyana on Sunday and Tuesday with the final two matches set for Lauderhill, Florida on Aug. 12 and 13.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket