Yankees 1B Rizzo on IL due to post-concussion syndrome from pickoff play collision in May

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list on Thursday with post-concussion syndrome, a move that comes more than two months after he sustained a neck injury during a pickoff play.

Rizzo and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they believed the ailment stems from Rizzo’s collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres in a pickoff attempt on May 28 at Yankee Stadium. Rizzo passed MLB's concussion testing, but has hit just .172 with one homer in 169 at-bats since the incident. After the game against the Padres, Rizzo was batting .304 with 11 homers in 204 at-bats.

Boone said Rizzo recently told the Yankees’ training staff that he was feeling foggy. He then underwent neurological testing that revealed cognitive impairment.

“Obviously, the struggles have been real documented, and in this game, you try to figure out what is going on whenever you’re struggling,” Rizzo said before the Yankees opened a four-game series against the Houston Astros. “I guess now we can think two and two together, but over the last few weeks, you start going to the different checklists of mechanics, timing, consistently being late. Why am I consistently being late? I’ve made this adjustment plenty of times in my career, I didn’t forget how, to all of a sudden, do this.”

Boone said Rizzo is considered week to week. Rizzo, who will be taking three supplements designed to treat concussions, is allowed to participate in physical activity.

“They said it could be a week, it could be two weeks,” Rizzo said. “They don’t know. But for me, I think it takes all the stress out of wondering now. Now you know there’s a treatment plan. My body usually responds really well to that in the past.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB