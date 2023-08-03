Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Search underway for man swept out to sea by large waves in east Taiwan

Coastguard remind public to stay away from ocean during typhoons

  122
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/03 20:35
The coastguard and members of the public gather on a beach after a man was swept out to sea on Thursday. (CNA photo)

The coastguard and members of the public gather on a beach after a man was swept out to sea on Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search is underway for a man who was swept out to sea off the coast of Taitung on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 3).

The Taitung fire department said a man in his forties was taken out to sea by a large wave at about 3 p.m. in the afternoon after he went to a Dulan beach to gather driftwood with two other people, per CNA. After the fire department was alerted to the man’s disappearance in the ocean, the coast guard immediately began a search.

The search was reportedly hampered by large waves and strong winds in the area. According to reports, two men were swept out to sea, but one was able to swim to shore.

The coastguard has appealed to the public to not visit the beach during typhoons, as large waves frequently appear along the coastline during large storms. The public can dial “118” to reach the coastguard’s reporting hotline if they encounter difficulties on or by the ocean and need assistance.
typhoon Khanun
Ocean safety
Taiwan Coastguard
Taitung
Water safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Transport disrupted, malls mostly closed as north Taiwan affected by typhoon
Transport disrupted, malls mostly closed as north Taiwan affected by typhoon
2023/08/03 10:48
Taipei Metro reduces number of trains due to Typhoon Khanun
Taipei Metro reduces number of trains due to Typhoon Khanun
2023/08/03 09:07
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan close schools, offices for Typhoon Khanun
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan close schools, offices for Typhoon Khanun
2023/08/02 20:25
Taiwan issues land warnings for Typhoon Khanun
Taiwan issues land warnings for Typhoon Khanun
2023/08/02 18:02
Typhoon Khanun to come closest to Taiwan from Thursday to Friday
Typhoon Khanun to come closest to Taiwan from Thursday to Friday
2023/08/02 16:13