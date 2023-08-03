Search underway for man swept out to sea by large waves in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search is underway for a man who was swept out to sea off the coast of Taitung on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 3).

The Taitung fire department said a man in his forties was taken out to sea by a large wave at about 3 p.m. in the afternoon after he went to a Dulan beach to gather driftwood with two other people, per CNA. After the fire department was alerted to the man’s disappearance in the ocean, the coast guard immediately began a search.

The search was reportedly hampered by large waves and strong winds in the area. According to reports, two men were swept out to sea, but one was able to swim to shore.

The coastguard has appealed to the public to not visit the beach during typhoons, as large waves frequently appear along the coastline during large storms. The public can dial “118” to reach the coastguard’s reporting hotline if they encounter difficulties on or by the ocean and need assistance.