North Taiwan returns to work Friday after Typhoon Khanun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — North Taiwan returns to work Friday (Aug. 4), though some mountainous districts of Kaohsiung City and on two islands in Taitung County will shut schools and offices even as Typhoon Khanun was expected to move slowly away.

Kaohsiung said the closures would apply to its districts of Jiaxian, Liugui, Taoyuan, Maolin, and Namaxia. In Taitung County, Green Island and Orchid Island shut down schools and offices during Thursday (Aug. 3), with the closures remaining in place for all of Friday.

In Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City, and Yilan County, work and education would return to normal after a typhoon holiday on Thursday which saw many shopping malls, department stores, restaurants and in the evening even movie theaters close.

By 7 p.m. Thursday, the eye of the storm was situated 330 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei and moving northeast to east-northeast at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

For up-to-date information about office and school closures during Typhoon Khanun, please consult the website of the government’s Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.

