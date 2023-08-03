Taiwan president sends message of support to Beijing flood victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen expressed a message of support to the victims of Typhoon Doksuri in Beijing on Wednesday (Aug. 2) after the storm caused widespread flooding and 20 casualties in the Chinese capital.

Authorities in Beijing distributed emergency supplies to the affected on Monday, and the local government in nearby Tianjin fortified river banks and essential infrastructure as the storm intensified, per Reuters. President Tsai, writing in the simplified Chinese script that is used in China, but not Taiwan, expressed her concern via social media.

“China's Beijing and other places have been affected by the circulation of Typhoon Doksuri after days of heavy rain, causing extensive flood damage and unfortunate casualties,” Tsai wrote. “I want to express my concern and condolences,” she said.

中国北京等多地受到杜苏芮颱风环流影响连日暴雨，造成大范围洪涝灾损并有人员不幸伤亡。我要表达关心与慰问。



期盼受灾地区早日脱离洪害，回復正常生活。 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 1, 2023

“We look forward to the disaster-stricken areas recovering from flood damage as soon as possible and returning to normal life,” the message that has now been viewed by 3.8 million people reads.

Tsai also expressed a message of support to South Korea, after it had also been hard hit by weather systems in recent days. On Monday it was reported that at least 50 people had died due to the storm, and the U.S. military had joined the country’s own armed forces to assist in disaster relief.

Typhoon Doksuri was responsible for one death in Taiwan, and seven injuries.