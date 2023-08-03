Typhoon Khanun kills 2 in Japan, moves toward Taiwan

Typhoon Khanun brought heavy rains and powerful winds to southern Japan for a second day Thursday, killing at least two people.

The storm swept over southwestern Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

The storm packed sustained winds of 162 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 234 kilometers per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Storm headed toward northern Taiwan

Khanun, which means "jackfruit" in Thai, then slowly moved over the East China Sea toward the northern coast of Taiwan by Thursday afternoon.

The storm is expected to bring total rainfall of up to 0.6 meters (2 feet) in mountainous central Taiwan and 0.3 meters of rain over mountains near the capital, Taipei.

In an unusual move, the storm is expected to turn back toward the northeast, potentially toward Japan's third-largest island of Kyushu.

Taiwan braces for impact, Japan reports initial damage

Taipei braced for impact, closing schools and businesses Thursday. Stock markets also remained closed.

Subway services were reduced and all domestic ferry services were canceled. More than 100 international and domestic flights were canceled.

Meanwhile, in Japan, at least 62 people were injured in Okinawa and Kagoshima, public broadcaster NHK reported.

An elderly woman in Okinawa died after her house was burned down and a man in his 90s died after his garage collapsed while he was in there, NHK reported.

Nearly 166,000 households in Okinawa had lost electricity, Okinawa Electric Power said.

Khanun was no longer forecast to directly hit mainland China, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. China is reeling from the impact of devastation brought about by Typhoon Doksuri.

