Bank of England raises interest rate to 15-year high

The Bank of England raised on Thursday its main interest rate to 5.25%, the highest in 15 years, as the country strives to control persistently high inflation.

The interest rate was increased by a quarter-percentage point, as anticipated by many economists. The hike was the bank's 14th in a row.

Policymakers "will continue to monitor closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures," the bank said in a statement following a regular meeting.

Both the Sterling Pound and British government bond yields slightly dropped, while stocks rose, the Reuters news agency reported.

Britain's cost-of-living crisis

The United Kingdom has been suffering from a cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by the two-year pandemic intermittent lockdowns, which were closely followed by the economic aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The kingdom's exit from the European Union has also had an impact.

Last month, inflation fell more than projected to 7.9%, easing the pressure to introduce a more aggressive interest rate hike.

The Bank of England, alongside the US Federal Reserve and the European Bank, have been adopting a policy of consistently hiking interest rates for over a year, in an effort to control inflation, by make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow for purchase.

rmt/sms (AP, Reuters)