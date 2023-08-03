Asia Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Growth Strategies | Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones S.A.S, PrecisionHawk Inc., Saab AB

The “Asia Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Asia Pacific unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market will grow by 13.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $172.29 billion over 2023-2032, driven by the advantages of UAVs in terms of cost reduction and improved efficiency, the rapid development of drone technology, the rising adoption of UAVs in civil and commercial applications, increasing deployment of UAV in border patrolling and combating terrorism, and approved regulations to permit the use of UAVs.

Highlighted with 48 tables and 119 figures, this 201-page report ?Asia Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Frame (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Nano, Hybrid), Payload (>600 Kg, 150-600 Kg, 25-150 Kg, <25 Kg), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), Range (VLOS, EVLOS, BLOS), Class (Small, Strategic & Tactical, Special-purpose), End User (Consumer, Commercial, Military, Government), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Selected Key Players:

3D Robotics Inc.

Aeronautics

AeroVironment Inc.

Airbus S.A.S

BAE Systems PLC

CybAero AB

Dassault Aviation

Delair SAS

Delta Drone Group

Drone Volt SA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Microdrones GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot Drones S.A.S

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Saab AB

SurveyCopter

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Textron, Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Yuneec International

Based on Offering

? Hardware

o Frame

o Payloads

o Avionics

? UAV Navigation Systems

? UAV Sensors

? UAV Flight Control Systems

? UAV Communication Systems

? Other Avionics

o Propulsion

? UAV Engines

? UAV Batteries

o Data Links

o Other Systems

? Software

o Flight Management Software

o Data Management Software

o Drone Mapping Software

o Image Processing Software

o Data Analytics Software

? Services

Based on Frame

? Fixed Wing Drones

? Rotary Blade Drones

? Nano Drones

? Hybrid Drones

By Payload

? >600 Kg

? 150-600 Kg

? 25-150 Kg

? < 25 Kg

By Mode of Operation

? Remotely Operated

? Semi-Autonomous

? Fully-Autonomous

By Range.

? Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

? Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

? Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

By Class

? Small UAVs

? Strategic & Tactical UAVs

? Special-purpose UAVs

By End User

? Consumer

o Prosumers

o Hobbyists

? Commercial

o Agriculture

o Real Estate, Geology and Infrastructure

o Insurance Industry

o Energy Sector

o Industry and Manufacture

o Logistics and Retail

o Other Verticals

? Military

o Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

o Combat Operations

o Battle Damage Management

? Government

Geographically

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Range, Class, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

