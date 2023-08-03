Cell Sorting Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Cell Sorting: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Cell Sorting Market is valued at approximately USD 240 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Cell Sorting is the process that allows the separation of cells based on their intra- or extracellular properties, including DNA, RNA, and protein interactions, size, and surface protein expression. Growing prevalence of HIV and Cancer, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has led to the adoption of Cell Sorting across the forecast period. For Instance: According to UNAIDS, approximately 37.7 million people across the globe with HIV in 2020.

Of these, 36 million were adults and 1.7 million were children aged 0-14 years. More than half (53%) were women and girls. Also, with the technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Cell Sorting is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cell Sorting market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing investment in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising funding and investments for the development of technologically advanced cell sorters, and growing adoption of Cell Sorting techniques are responsible for lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Sorting market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Union Biometrica, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Affymetrix, Inc. (A Thermo Fisher Scientific Company)

Sysmex Partec GmbH (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

Cytonome/St, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cell Sorters

Reagents and Consumables

Services

By Application:

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

By End Use:

Research Institutions

Medical Schools and Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

