Cannula Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Cannula: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.
Global Cannula Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Cannula is a thin tube that doctors insert into a person’s body cavity, such as their nose, or into a vein. Doctors use them to drain fluid, administer medication, or provide oxygen. Increasing number of surgeries with the ageing population, increasing health consciousness among the peoples across the globe has led to the adoption of Cannula across the forecast period. For Instance: According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), almost 18 million people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the United States in 2018.
Also, with the growing obesity rate, the adoption & demand for Cannula is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, an uncertain regulatory framework impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Cannula Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancement in healthcare facilities, increased investment in R&D. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing awareness about MIS techniques, increasing disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cannula market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic plc (U.S.)
Edward Lifesciences Corp. (U.S.)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Sorin Group (Italy)
Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)
Conmed Corporation
Smith’s Medical
Teleflex Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Cardiac Cannulas
Vascular Cannulas
Nasal Cannulas
Arthroscopy Cannulas
Dermatology Cannulas
Others
By Application:
Cardiovascular Surgery
Oxygen Therapy
General Surgery
Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery
Orthopaedic Surgery
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Key Questions the Report Discusses
- What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?
- What will the market’s future potential be?
- Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?
- What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?
- What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?
- Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?
- What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?
- What are the main trends and influencing factors?
