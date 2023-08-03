Europe Military Drones Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Business Growth | Drone Volt SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc

The “Europe Military Drones Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Europe military drones market was valued at $1.97 billion in 2022 and will grow by 7.2% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing focus on advanced C4ISR capabilities, upsurge in military spending, technological advancements in AI and drones, and the increasing countryal conflicts and terrorist activities. Highlighted with 54 tables and 145 figures, this 223-page report ?Europe Military Drones Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Frame (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid), MTOW (>1,200 Kg, 150-1,200 Kg, <150 Kg), Mode of Operation (Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous), Launching Mode (Automatic, Catapult, Hand, Vertical), Speed (<50 Km/hr, 51-300 Km/hr, 300-343 Km/hr, Supersonic), Class (Small, Strategic & Tactical, Special-purpose), Application (ISR, Combat Operations, Delivery), End User (Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe military drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Selected Key Players:

Aeronautics

AeroVironment Inc.

Airbus S.A.S

Anduril Industries Inc.

Animal Dynamics Ltd.

Asteria Aerospace Limited

BAE Systems

Drone Volt SA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot Drones S.A.S

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Shield AI Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Textron, Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Based on Offering

? Hardware

o Frame

o Payloads

o Avionics

? UAV Navigation Systems

? UAV Sensors

? UAV Flight Control Systems

? UAV Communication Systems

? Other Avionics

o Propulsion

? Turbo Engine

? Piston Engine

? UAV Batteries

o Data Links

o Other Systems

? Software

o Flight Management Software

o Data Management Software

o Drone Mapping Software

o Image Processing Software

o Data Analytics Software

? Services

Based on Frame

? Fixed Wing Drones

? Rotary Blade Drones

? Hybrid Drones

By MTOW

? >1,200 Kg

? 150-1,200 Kg

? <150 Kg

By Mode of Operation

? Remotely Piloted

? Optionally Piloted

? Fully Autonomous

By Launching Mode

? Automatic Take-off & Landing

? Catapult Launcher

? Hand Launched

? Vertical Take-off

By Speed

? < 50 Km/hr

? 51-300 Km/hr

? 300-343 Km/hr

? Supersonic

By Class

? Small UAVs

o Nano UAVs

o Micro UAVs

o Mini UAVs

? Strategic & Tactical UAVs

o High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

o Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

o Low Altitude Long Endurance (LALE) UAVs

o Low Altitude Deep Penetration (LADP) UAVs

o Medium-range Endurance (MRE) UAVs

o Medium-range (MR) UAVs

o Short-range (SR) UAVs

o Close-range (CR) UAVs

? Special-purpose UAVs

o Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)

o Swarm drones

o Decoy UAVs

o Stratospheric UAVs

o Exo-stratospheric UAVs

By Application

? Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

? Combat Operations

? Delivery & Transportation

? Other Applications

By End User

? Army

? Air Force

? Navy and Marine

? Other Forces

Geographically

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Russia

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Mode of Operation, Class, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

