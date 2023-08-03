General Surgery Devices Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase | Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the General Surgery Devices industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

Global General Surgery Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 14.63 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.29% over the forecast period 2022-2029. General surgery devices are medical tools or equipment that are specially designed for target procedures or surgeries. These devices are usually used in generic conditions, while several specific tools are planned for specific surgeries or procedures. Some prominent factors that are driving the market demand are the increase in the number of surgeries, rising health care expenditure, and the growing burden of diseases. As per the article ‘Trauma of Major Surgery’ published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in July 2020, there were nearly 310 million major surgeries cases were performed annually around the world, The rising inclination towards minimally invasive devices is further propelling the demand for general surgery devices owing to these medical tools being designed for surgeries that provide assistance in smaller incisions, reducing pain and scarring, better precision, and shorter hospital stays.

According to Statista analysis, in 2019, the market for minimally invasive surgery was worth more than USD 20.5 billion globally, and it is anticipated to reach over 44.04 billion dollars by 2030. Therefore, the increasing performance of minimally invasive surgery is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the general surgery devices market. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements, as well as the rise in the number of government initiatives are presenting various growth prospects to the market in the forecasting years. However, the growing adoption of advanced wound closure materials and high maintenance costs stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global General Surgery Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, rising number of government initiatives, and strong presence of chief market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of various reimbursement policies, the rising trend of plastic surgeries, as well as growing medical tourism are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Smith & Nephew

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cadence Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Ethicon declared the launch of its ECHELON ENDOPATH Staple Line Reinforcement (SLR)- a new buttressing device that is specially designed to support staple lines and lessen potential complications in thoracic bariatric, and general surgical procedures.

In February 2021, SS Innovations announced that the company commercially launch India’s first general robotic surgery equipment in the following 4-6 months.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Handheld Devices

Laparoscopic Devices

Electro Surgical Devices

Wound Closure Devices

Trocars and Access Devices

Other Products

By Application:

Gynecology and Urology

Cardiology

Orthopaedic

Neurology

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

