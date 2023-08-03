Aortic Aneurysm Market “Sales Strategies in a Changing Landscape” Forecast Till 2032 | Market.us

Aortic Aneurysm Market Upcoming Trends & Business Opportunities

The Global Aortic Aneurysm Market latest research report is published by Market.Us. In this report, you will find an analysis of the impact of the recent market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative market analysis using different frameworks like Porter and PESTLE analysis. The Aortic Aneurysm Market report provides detailed segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and geography. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, the competitive landscape, and recent developments like mergers and acquisitions in the market.

The Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Was Valued at USD 4 billion In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 10.87 billion by 2032, This Market Is Estimated To Register a CAGR Of 10.8%.

The Aortic Aneurysm Market report provides a detailed analysis of current market trends to assess how these may impact the growth of the market. Additionally, the Aortic Aneurysm Market encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global and regional markets along with a country-level market size breakdown to identify opportunities, challenges and better understand the market posture.

Top Aortic Aneurysm Market Segments

By Type

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

By Product Type

Stent Grafts

Catheters

By Treatment

Open Surgical Repair (OSR)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Users

Top Aortic Aneurysm Market Companies

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Gore & Associates Inc.

Endologix Inc.

Jotec GmbH

Cryolife Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Other Key Players

Aortic Aneurysm Market Regional Analysis

-North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

-South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

-Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

-Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Aging Population : The aging global population is a significant driver for the aortic aneurysm market. As people age, the risk of developing aortic aneurysms increases, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic and treatment options.

: The aging global population is a significant driver for the aortic aneurysm market. As people age, the risk of developing aortic aneurysms increases, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic and treatment options. Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases : Aortic aneurysms are often associated with other cardiovascular conditions, such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, and coronary artery disease. The rising prevalence of these risk factors contributes to the growth of the aortic aneurysm market.

: Aortic aneurysms are often associated with other cardiovascular conditions, such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, and coronary artery disease. The rising prevalence of these risk factors contributes to the growth of the aortic aneurysm market. Technological Advancements in Imaging : Improvements in imaging technologies, such as computed tomography angiography (CTA) and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), enable early detection and accurate diagnosis of aortic aneurysms. Advanced imaging techniques drive the demand for aortic aneurysm diagnostic procedures.

: Improvements in imaging technologies, such as computed tomography angiography (CTA) and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), enable early detection and accurate diagnosis of aortic aneurysms. Advanced imaging techniques drive the demand for aortic aneurysm diagnostic procedures. Increasing Awareness and Screening Programs: Growing awareness about aortic aneurysms, along with the implementation of screening programs, aids in early detection and prompt treatment. This leads to better patient outcomes and fuels market growth.

Opportunities

Minimally Invasive Treatment Techniques : The development of minimally invasive procedures, such as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), provides safer and less invasive treatment options for aortic aneurysms. The adoption of these advanced techniques presents significant growth opportunities in the market.

: The development of minimally invasive procedures, such as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), provides safer and less invasive treatment options for aortic aneurysms. The adoption of these advanced techniques presents significant growth opportunities in the market. Advancements in Aortic Stent Grafts : Ongoing research and development efforts to improve aortic stent grafts in terms of design, material, and delivery systems enhance treatment outcomes. Innovations in aortic stent graft technology can attract more patients and expand the market.

: Ongoing research and development efforts to improve aortic stent grafts in terms of design, material, and delivery systems enhance treatment outcomes. Innovations in aortic stent graft technology can attract more patients and expand the market. Growing Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets : Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to healthcare services in emerging economies offer untapped opportunities for market expansion in these regions.

: Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to healthcare services in emerging economies offer untapped opportunities for market expansion in these regions. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between medical device companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers can accelerate the development and commercialization of novel aortic aneurysm treatments.

Challenges

Asymptomatic Nature of Aortic Aneurysms : Aortic aneurysms often remain asymptomatic until they rupture or grow significantly in size. This poses a challenge in timely detection and treatment, leading to a higher risk of complications and mortality.

: Aortic aneurysms often remain asymptomatic until they rupture or grow significantly in size. This poses a challenge in timely detection and treatment, leading to a higher risk of complications and mortality. Risk of Treatment Complications : While EVAR and other treatments are less invasive than open surgery, they still carry potential risks such as endoleaks, stent migration, and device failure. Addressing these complications and improving treatment safety is a challenge.

: While EVAR and other treatments are less invasive than open surgery, they still carry potential risks such as endoleaks, stent migration, and device failure. Addressing these complications and improving treatment safety is a challenge. Limited Treatment Options for Complex Cases : Some patients have complex anatomies or other medical conditions that make them unsuitable candidates for certain treatments. Developing effective solutions for these challenging cases is a hurdle in the market.

: Some patients have complex anatomies or other medical conditions that make them unsuitable candidates for certain treatments. Developing effective solutions for these challenging cases is a hurdle in the market. High Cost of Treatment: Aortic aneurysm treatment, particularly with advanced endovascular techniques, can be expensive. Affordability issues can limit the adoption of these treatments in certain regions.

