3D Medical Implants Market “Forecasting the Market” 2023-2032 Trends and Analysis| Market.us

The Global 3D Medical Implants Market Was Valued at USD 1,815.9 Mn In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 8,881.5 Mn by 2032, This Market Is Estimated To Register a CAGR Of 17.6%.

Top 3D Medical Implants Market Segments

Based on Product Type

Dental Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants

Other Product Types

Based on Technology

Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology

Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology

Photopolymerization

Other Technologies

Based on Material Type

Metals

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Top 3D Medical Implants Market Companies

Johnson & Johnson

ЕОЅ GmbН, Stratasys Ltd

Materialise, SLM Solutions Group AG

Medprin Biotech GmbH

Охfоrd Реrfоrmаnсе Маtеrіаlѕ Іnс

МеdЅhаре Іnс.

Kyocera Medical Technologies Inc.

ВіоАrсhіtесtѕ

Others.

3D Medical Implants Market Regional Analysis

-North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

-South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

-Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

-Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

