4 workers dead after truck plunges in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four workers were confirmed as dead while two others were injured after their truck plunged 150 meters into a ravine in Taoyuan City during Typhoon Khanun, reports said Thursday (Aug. 3).

The group of five men and one woman, including four migrant workers from Thailand, had been traveling to a Taiwan Power Company construction site. They were due to conduct regular maintenance work on an electric tower, per CNA.

For reasons that were not immediately clear, the truck plunged into a valley in the mountainous Fuxing District around noon. A slippery road surface and loose soil as a result of the typhoon might have been a factor, reports said.

The four fatalities were two Thai men in their 30s, a Taiwanese man aged about 60 named Liao (廖), and a Taiwanese man in his 50s named Tien (田). The two injured were a Thai man and woman in their 20s who were conscious after the accident.

An investigation will have to show what precisely happened on the mountain road, Daxi Precinct police said.

