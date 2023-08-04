Jeffrey Sachs spreads Beijing, Kremlin propaganda in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jeffrey Sachs has used Taiwan’s Tang Prize as a platform to lick the CCP’s boots and spread Kremlin propaganda.

The Tang Prize speech by Jeffrey Sachs was an enthusiastic love letter to the CCP, a masterclass in Kremlin propaganda, a 55-minute diatribe against the West, but worst of all, an insult to Taiwan, and its taxpayers, who funded the Tang Prize event. His press conference comments were not much better.

During his speech, in an eye-raising kowtow to China, Sachs, an American citizen, said he wanted his government to avoid provoking more conflicts, which for him entailed being “respectful to the People’s Republic of China,” adding “and that ultimately is respectful to Taiwan.”

The climax of Sachsist surrealism came when the Tang Prize Laureate praised the development work of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), explaining to the mostly Taiwanese audience at the taxpayer-funded event that “this is what governments need.” Elsewhere, Sachs revealed that he “very much admired” China’s Belt and Road initiative. As if we did not see that one coming.

The NDRC operates the CCP’s Social Credit System, an Orwellian mass surveillance tool that monitors and assesses the trustworthiness of individuals, companies, and government entities in the eyes of the CCP. U.S. China scholar Samantha Hoffman for the ASPI International Cyber Policy Institute in Canberra said, “Social credit was used specifically … to compel international airlines to acknowledge and adopt the CCP’s version of the truth, and so repress alternative perspectives on Taiwan.”

Sachs told journalists at the event that the former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022 was a “terrible step,” displaying “rudeness” and a “lack of respect” for China.

Speaking about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine during his Tang Prize speech, the special advisor to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on sustainable development goals asked his audience, “How many times have President Biden and President Putin spoken since Russia launched the special military operation on Feb 24, 2022?”

“Special military operation” is the Kremlin’s official euphemism for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and was coined to avoid creating panic among Russians. Russia’s internet censorship board, Roskomnadzor, has previously warned local media outlets and schools to only refer to the invasion as a "special military operation," and not a war.

In a press conference after his speech, Sachs argued that the war in Ukraine began in 2014 with the “violent overthrow” of Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yanukovych, which Sachs alleged the U.S. “played a role in” without elaborating.

Sachs also repeated the false claim, amplified by several Russian state media outlets, that the U.S. blocked a Ukraine-Russian peace agreement negotiated by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Referencing an interview in which Bennett discusses his role in the negotiations posted on the former prime minister’s YouTube channel, Sachs claimed Bennett had stated that “the U.S. stopped the (peace) agreement at the last moment and one of the reasons was that the West did not want to look weak vis a vis China”.

This statement is misleading, however. In the interview, Bennett interprets the West’s stance on Russia and the decision to reject a peace deal that would afford concessions to Russia as a “statement” that “reflects on other arenas such as China, Taiwan…and there are consequences.”

Sachs’ claim that “the U.S. stopped the [peace] agreement” is refuted by Bennett’s comment on a Twitter post of his interview, saying that “It’s unsure there was any deal to be made,” and that, “It’s not sure such a deal was desirable.”

Sachs told his audience that when he points out his perceived lack of a will for peace negotiations for the war in Ukraine, he is called a “Putin apologist.”

Sachs has made three appearances to date in interviews with one of Russia’s most prolific propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov, who has infamously called for the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv to be “wiped off the face of the earth.”

A Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined “Putin’s American Cheerleaders” with the subhead “How Jeffrey Sachs, Mark Episkopos and Dimitri Simes contribute to the Russian propaganda effort” was shared on Twitter by longstanding Putin critic and key force behind the Magnitsky Act, Bill Browder, with the comment “Putin’s American cheerleaders. Good to see Western enablers being called out by the Wall Street Journal.”

The question that must be asked here is, why has the Tang Prize Organization provided Mr. Sachs with an opportunity, in the heart of Taiwan’s vibrant democracy, to praise the authoritarian regime of the CPP and subject the Taiwanese to the patent and deadly lies of Putin’s propaganda machine?