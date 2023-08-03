Typhoon Khanun's impact across Taiwan in pictures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many residents of northern Taiwan did not attend school or work on Thursday (Aug. 3) due to government orders to protect the public from Typhoon Khanun.

However, some did not get a day off and worked to clean up the mess left in the typhoon's path. Taiwan awaits the announcement of storm warnings to assess the likelihood of more rain and strong winds on Friday.

As wind and rain continue to affect some of the country, here are some photos of the storm's impact.



Search and rescue staff assist six Taipower contractors after their vehicle fell 50 meters down a slope in Taoyuan on Thursday.



A man cleans up after typhoon winds destroyed exhibition booths in Taitung on Thursday.



A man avoids waves pounding the shoreline in New Taipei's Tamsui on Thursday.



A wrecked traffic signal lies on a Yilan road after being blown over on Thursday.



Two men sit on sandbags prepared to mitigate the damage of potential flooding by Typhoon Khanun in New Taipei on Thursday.



Instant noodle supplies run low in a Taipei supermarket after Typhoon Khanun prompted residents to stock up on essentials on Thursday.



Scaffolding lies wrecked in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District after typhoon winds blew it down on Thursday.



New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) attends a meeting held to coordinate the response to Typhoon Khanun on Thursday.



Sculptures in Keelung are tied down ahead of the coming typhoon on Wednesday.



Water is discharged from a reservoir in Miaoli after heavy rain threatened to flood it on Thursday.



A rare sun halo appears over Taichung on Wednesday, the day before Typhoon Khanun arrived.