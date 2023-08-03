Engineering Design Software Market Growth (USD 128.0 billion by 2032 + CAGR of 12.7%), Global Analysis by Market.us

Engineering design software is a type of software that is used to create and analyze designs for engineering projects. This software can be used to create a wide variety of designs, including mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering designs.

Market Overview

According to Market.us, The global engineering design software market size was valued at USD 39.10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 128.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

The engineering design software market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry that plays a crucial role in shaping the way products and structures are designed, developed, and manufactured. It encompasses a broad range of software applications and tools that enable engineers, architects, and designers to create, simulate, analyze, and visualize their ideas and concepts. This market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by the rising demands for sophisticated and efficient design solutions across various industries.

For More Vertical Insights on the Market, Download a Free Sample

Key Takeaways

The global engineering design software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for engineering services, the rising popularity of 3D printing, and the growing adoption of cloud computing.

The major players in the market include Autodesk, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, and PTC.

The market is segmented by application, end-user, and region.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=104681

Rising Demands

The demand for engineering design software is rising due to a number of factors, including:

The increasing complexity of engineering projects.

The growing need for collaboration and communication between engineers.

The increasing demand for product customization.

The need to improve efficiency and productivity.

Increasing Uses

Engineering design software is used for a wide variety of purposes, including:

Mechanical design

Electrical design

Civil engineering design

Product design

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Simulation

Rising Popularity

The popularity of engineering design software is rising due to a number of factors, including:

The increasing availability of powerful and affordable software.

The growing number of engineering professionals who are using software.

The increasing demand for 3D printing.

The growing adoption of cloud computing.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market

The engineering design software market’s largest and fastest-growing segment is the computer-aided design (CAD) software. CAD tools are extensively used across industries for creating detailed 2D and 3D models of products and structures. The automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors have been key drivers of CAD software adoption, relying on these tools for product visualization, prototyping, and manufacturing process optimization.

Moreover, the integration of CAD software with cloud-based platforms has further fueled its growth, enabling seamless collaboration and data sharing among design teams located in different geographical regions.

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales

Cloud-based Solutions : Cloud-based engineering design software solutions have gained immense popularity due to their accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. They eliminate the need for high-end hardware and extensive installations, allowing users to access the software from any device with an internet connection.

: Cloud-based engineering design software solutions have gained immense popularity due to their accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. They eliminate the need for high-end hardware and extensive installations, allowing users to access the software from any device with an internet connection. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) : The integration of VR and AR technologies into engineering design software has revolutionized the design review process. Engineers and designers can now visualize and interact with their creations in immersive virtual environments, leading to better insights and more refined designs.

: The integration of VR and AR technologies into engineering design software has revolutionized the design review process. Engineers and designers can now visualize and interact with their creations in immersive virtual environments, leading to better insights and more refined designs. Generative Design : Generative design is an innovative approach where AI algorithms help generate design options based on specified constraints and requirements. This method promotes creative exploration and results in optimized and efficient designs.

: Generative design is an innovative approach where AI algorithms help generate design options based on specified constraints and requirements. This method promotes creative exploration and results in optimized and efficient designs. Simulation-driven Design : Engineering design software is increasingly incorporating simulation capabilities, enabling engineers to test and validate designs virtually. Simulation-driven design reduces the need for physical prototypes, saving time and costs during product development.

: Engineering design software is increasingly incorporating simulation capabilities, enabling engineers to test and validate designs virtually. Simulation-driven design reduces the need for physical prototypes, saving time and costs during product development. Internet of Things (IoT) Integration: As IoT technologies become more prevalent, engineering design software is adapting to accommodate IoT-driven design requirements. IoT integration facilitates the development of smart, connected products and structures.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Computer-Aided Design

Electronic Design Automation Software

By Application

Industry Facilities

Infrastructure

FAQs

What is engineering design software?

What are the key drivers of the engineering design software market?

What are the key restraints of the engineering design software market?

What are the key opportunities in the engineering design software market?

What are the key challenges of the engineering design software market?

What are some recent developments in the engineering design software market?

Explore More Reports

Aircraft Piston Engines Market Updated Business Statistics and Research Methodology

Aviation MRO Market Demand and Value Forecast 2023-2033

Remote Weapon Station Market Statistics, Facts and Figures 2023-2033

Directed Energy Weapons Market Futuristic Trends and Growth Potential 2023-2033

Marine Interiors Market by Trends, Demand and Opportunities to 2033

Artificial Intelligence In Military Market is Projected to Show Impressive Growth Between 2023 and 2033

Air Ambulance Market Demand, Trend Outlook and Growth Rate Analysis 2023-2033

Aircraft Engine MRO Market Competition, Opportunities and Growth Forecasts by 2033

Radome Market Latest Research Reveals Key Trends for Business Growth 2023-2033

Aircraft Insulation Materials Market Analysis by Size (Volume and Value) And Growth to 2033

Satellite Communication Components Market 2023 Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast by 2033

Low-Carbon Propulsion Market Demand and Revenue Analysis 2023-2033

Drone Market Innovations and Forecasts 2023-2033

Multiple Rocket Launchers Market In-Depth Analysis and Future Forecast 2023-2033