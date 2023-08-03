Pelosi reaffirms US commitment to Taiwan 1 year after historic visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Wednesday (Aug. 2) noting that solidarity with the Taiwanese is as “important as ever” amid continued threats from China.

Pelosi released the statement to mark the one-year anniversary of her trip to Taiwan on Aug. 2, 2022. She said that the congressional delegation’s trip a year ago sent an unequivocal message to the world that the U.S. stands with Taiwan as it defends itself and its freedom.

Although her consequential visit did not represent a change in the U.S.’ one China policy, “it did honor the unwavering commitment America has made to Taiwan," one that is grounded in mutual security, shared values, and economic success, she said.

The former speaker also noted that since her visit there have been additional engagements with Taiwan, including several visits from bipartisan delegations from the House and Senate, which have only deepened bilateral ties. She also mentioned the importance of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) transit stop in the U.S. in April, where she met with current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside of Los Angeles.

“Solidarity with the people of Taiwan is as important as ever, as our world faces a stark choice between democracy and autocracy. Beijing’s continued aggression against Taiwan is cowardly and cannot be met with silence,” Pelosi said. She ended by saying that the American commitment to freedom and human rights in Taiwan remains “formidable.”